Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

ERIC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 166,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

