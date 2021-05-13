PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.54. 50,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,890. The stock has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

