Raymond James Cuts Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,717. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,953 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.