FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.13. 4,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

