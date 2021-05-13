International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE IP traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,106. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

