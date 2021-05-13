iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,244. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

