AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.42. 4,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,964. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $199.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 972,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

