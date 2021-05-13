The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,313 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intuit were worth $150,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $399.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.65. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

