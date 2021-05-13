StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

