ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,587,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $112.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.