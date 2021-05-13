Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 5,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,650. Atreca has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $338.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $446,550 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

