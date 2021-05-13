Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 464,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,380,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

