Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lifted to “Hold” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JMIA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. 142,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,898. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

