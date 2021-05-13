Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Denbury stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

