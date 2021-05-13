Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,697. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

