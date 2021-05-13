HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cannonball Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.54. 3,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.55. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

