Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.13.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $277.27. 9,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,574. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.