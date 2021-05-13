Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,307 ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of ARKQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 151,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,550. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17.

