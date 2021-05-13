Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 4,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,575. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.