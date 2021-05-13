Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 1,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,213. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

