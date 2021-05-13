SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 99,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

