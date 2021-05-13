Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $299.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

