Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Decreased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

SWK stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

