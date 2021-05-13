Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $477,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

