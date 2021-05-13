Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.78. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Trex by 70.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

