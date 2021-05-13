Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $111.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,822. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 33,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

