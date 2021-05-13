Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 926,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,200,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

