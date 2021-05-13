Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $89.50

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CR traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $95.10. 1,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,375 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

