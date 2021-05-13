Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down to $86.29

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.29, but opened at $81.98. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $82.68, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.