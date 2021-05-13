Connectome Achieves Market Capitalization of $280,946.34 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $280,946.34 and approximately $468,390.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00088213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.01052222 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00112950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.