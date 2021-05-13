Humanscape Market Cap Tops $66.83 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $66.83 million and $18,623.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00088213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.01052222 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00112950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

