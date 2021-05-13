Trust Wallet Token 1-Day Volume Tops $33.61 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $227.37 million and $33.61 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00082296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00600878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00236782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $570.78 or 0.01135598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.93 or 0.01217466 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TWTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.