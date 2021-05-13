Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys Shares of 2,650 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

