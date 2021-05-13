Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 79,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

