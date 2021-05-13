Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

