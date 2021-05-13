StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 87,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

