Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $14.10 Million Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKS. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

