iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $211.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

