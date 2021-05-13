Asset Dedication LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 174.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 590,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

