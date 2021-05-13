Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,981. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

TGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

