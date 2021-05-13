$0.49 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.38. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.