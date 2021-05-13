Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.160-2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,703. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.