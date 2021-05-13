Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $98.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.59.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,049. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

