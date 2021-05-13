28,426 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,161. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.