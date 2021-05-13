Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after buying an additional 1,130,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.30. 320,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,267,622. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.