C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 600,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 20,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,300. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $658.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

