C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $474.19 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,843,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,104 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 4.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $474,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

NYSE:FRC traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

