Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

