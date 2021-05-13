Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

LDOS traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,921. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

