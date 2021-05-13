Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $31.54

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $32.03. 14,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $18,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

